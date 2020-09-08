US Accuses China Of 'harassing' Foreign Journalists Over Denial Of Press Cards

The United States on September 8 slammed China after it refused to issue press credentials to at least five foreign journalists. The United States accused the Communist state of "harassing" and "threatening" foreign journalists, particularly those working for American media organisations.

The US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in a statement said that the Chinese foreign ministry has informed the US embassy in China of the new curbs it imposed on foreign journalists by denying them press cards and refusing to process pending visa applications of those who were expelled earlier this year.

Ortagus in her statement further accused Bejing of threatening and harassing foreign journalists saying that the record goes back decades.

The latest action of the Chinese Communist Party was also confirmed by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) on September 7. The FCCC in its report said that Chinese authorities have weaponised visas against the foreign press by issuing truncated press credentials and expelling journalists through non-renewal.

The FCCC said that China expelled a record 17 foreign journalists by cancelling press credentials in 2020 alone. The association said that state harassment of the press corps extends to China’s own citizens as well. As per the survey conducted by the FCCC, 82% of reporters experienced interference or harassment or violence while reporting in 2019.

The report says that China still seeks to keep certain areas off-limits to reporters, despite official policy to the contrary. It said that 94% of those who tried to report from Xinjiang province, where China is allegedly holding the minority Uighur Muslims in detention camps, were told journalism was restricted or prohibited. 48% surveyed experienced such problems reporting in industrial areas.

Reciprocal action

Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities say that the move is just a reciprocal action taken to mirror the curbs placed on its reporters in the United States under Donald Trump. It particularly mentioned the move by the Trump administration that curtailed the visas for Chinese journalists to 90 days.

