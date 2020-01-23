Alexa Bliss Brags About Her Backside, Compares It With Her Pet Pig

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is the best in the business. She has a massive fan following. However, the WWE Diva is a little disappointed by her fans.

Can we see this move more often on WWE TV please?!! 🥺🙏 - @AlexaBliss_WWE #AlexaBliss pic.twitter.com/Fo2tGi6dIz — мαиυ | 👑 νσятєχχ (@IAmManuC) January 21, 2020

WWE SmackDown superstar Alexa Bliss make weird comparisons

Recently, during an interview, Alexa Bliss said that she was a bit disappointed that a picture of her bum received a lot more likes than any pictures of her pig Larry Steve. Alexa Bliss said that her pig is a lot cuter than her butt and deserved all the likes in the world. In the New Year, Alexa Bliss had tweeted about how fans were liking a photo of her butt more than that of Larry Steve.

“If we listen to each other's heart,

We'll find we're never too far apart,

And maybe love is a reason why,

For the first time ever, we're seein' it eye to eye” 🙌🏻 #Powerline — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 19, 2020

During the interview, Alexa Bliss added that she loved having a pig. However, she said that raising a pet pig was like having a four-year-old child throw tantrums. Alexa noted that Larry Steve threw tantrums if she didn’t feed him at the same time every day.

Alexa Bliss also added that she wholeheartedly recommended a pig as a pet. She said that the animal lived for up to 25 years. The diva is also not a fan of the suggestion that the pet be turned into breakfast. Bliss also explained that her pig has two names because she could not choose between Steve and Larry.

