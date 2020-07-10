US Approves Missile Upgrade Package Worth $620 Million To Taiwan

The United States has approved a possible foreign military sale to Taiwan of Recertification of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles for an estimated cost of $620 million, the US Department of State said on July 9. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday. The approval comes amid growing Chinese threat in the South China Sea and weeks after Beijing flew its fighters jets in Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sale serves US interests

"This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region. This proposed sale will help sustain the recipient's missile density and ensure readiness for air operations. The recipient will use this capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense," Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

The prime contractor for the sale of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles to Taiwan will be Lockheed Martin. In May, the State Department had approved a possible foreign military sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of eighteen (18) MK-48 Mod6 Advanced Technology (AT) Heavy Weight Torpedoes (HWT) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $180 million. The United States is reportedly bound to supply Taiwan with defence equipment to protect itself, even though Washington doesn't recognise it officially as it is party to 'One China' policy.

