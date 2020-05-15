US Blames Islamic State For Gruesome Attack On Kabul's Maternity Ward

The United States accused the Islamic State of the gruesome attack on a maternity ward in Kabul which killed at least 24 including two newborn babies. US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that ISIS has demonstrated a pattern for favouring heinous attacks against civilians and is a threat to the Afghan people and to the world.

While an affiliate to Islamic State claimed responsibility of suicide bombing in Nangarhar province, no one has yet claimed the attack on Kabul’s maternity hospital run by Doctors Without Borders. The unclaimed attacks could jeopardise the peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban which was underlined by the diplomat. He said that ISIS-K opposes the peace deal and seeks to encourage Iraq- and Syria-style sectarian war in Afghanistan.

Rather than falling into the ISIS trap and delay peace or create obstacles, Afghans must come together to crush this menace and pursue a historic peace opportunity. No more excuses. Afghans, and the world, deserve better. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) May 14, 2020

Khalilzad’s statement comes after Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani ordered to resume “offensive mode” against the Taliban even after the later denied role behind the horrific attacks. Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar condemned attacks saying such actions will make the nation lose faith in the ongoing peace process.

'Cowardly violence'

Doctors without Borders, also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), condemned the attacked called it “senseless act of cowardly violence”. It said that the organisation is devastated after the sickening attack on pregnant women, mothers and their babies at our maternity ward in Dasht-e-Barchi hospital.

MSF said in a statement that medical activities in the maternity ward of Dasht-e-Barchi hospital are suspended for the time being, but not closed. “We mourn the loss of several patients and we have indications that at least one Afghan colleague was also killed,” the organisation added.

