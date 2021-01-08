US Capitol Seige: Trump Condemns Attack & Deploys National Guard, Concedes Defeat

On Wednesday, after Pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol building, President Donald Trump tweeted a video clip in which he said that he was outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. He deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.

I would like to begin with the heinous attack on the US Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be the nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who were engaged in the act of violence and demonstration you do not represent our country and those who broke the law you'll pay. We have just been through intense elections and the emotions are high but now tempered must be cooled, calm and restored. We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the results of the election. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In doing so I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continued to strongly believe we must reform our elections law to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now Congress has certified the results, a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns into ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment causes for healing and reconciliation. 2020 has been a challenging time for our people. A menacing pandemic has appended the lives of our citizen, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy and claimed countless lives. Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on the earth will require all of us working together. It will require a renewed emphasis on the civic values, patriotism, faith charity, community and family. We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family. To the citizens of our country serving as your president, it has been an honour of my lifetime and to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know our incredible journey is only just beginning.

READ | US Capitol Riots: Facebook Blocks Trump's Accounts Indefinitely, States 'risks Too Great'

READ | Trump After US Congress Confirms Joe Biden's Win: 'There Will Be An Orderly Transition'

US Capitol Siege

On Wednesday, pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol on January 7. The US Capitol had to be locked down with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and the police. “We will never give up," said Trump at his support rally in Washington.

Washington DC police chief has said that Trump supporters deployed "chemical irritants" on police in order to break into the US Capitol. So far, thirteen people have been arrested in connection to the incident. Police Chief Robert Contee informed that officials have declared the scene a riot. As per reports, one civilian was shot inside the Capitol building. Meanwhile, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the behaviour of the Trump supporters as "shameful, unpatriotic and above all is unlawful."

READ | Can Trump Be Removed From The Office Before Tenure Ends? Read How It Could Work

52 Arrested, Four Dead

52 Arrested, four people have already lost their lives and 14 DC Police officers have been wounded amid pro-Trump riots and demonstrations. One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies, reports The Associated Press

READ | Washington Mayor Bowser Extends Public Emergency For 15 Days Due To US Capitol Seige