Trump After US Congress Confirms Joe Biden's Win: 'There Will Be An Orderly Transition'

After unprecedented chaos prevailed in one of the most iconic American federal building with Donald Trump’s supporters storming US Capitol and Congress confirming Joe Biden’s victory, the out-voted President pledged an “orderly” transfer of power on January 20. Starting off by saying that he ‘totally disagrees’ with the outcome, Trump went on to say that it ‘represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history’. The Republican leader’s remarks on the transition to a Democrat came after the violence in the US Capitol killed at least four people dozens getting injured.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement.

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said while reiterating the baseless claims about the US Election 2020 that led his supporters to storm the Capitol.

Congress Confirms Biden’s win

After more than 12 hours of Trump supporters violently breaking into the US Capitol, Congress has confirmed Electoral College vote and President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Kamala Harris is certified to be the next US vice president. Biden overwhelmingly surpassed the 270-vote threshold of electoral votes and got 306 while Trump trailed at 232. Biden had previously condemned the Capitol invading as "insurrection" after the pro-Trump supporters stormed into the US Capitol Hill pounding on the doors, smashing glasses and ensuing violence to disrupt the electoral certification process.

"Our democracy's under unprecedented assault," Biden said in a televised address in Wilmington, expressing outrage outside his home state of Delaware. "The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America," he stressed.

The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent. It's chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now,” Biden added.

