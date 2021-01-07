Last Updated:

Washington Mayor Bowser Extends Public Emergency For 15 Days Due To US Capitol Seige

After the violent attack at US Capitol Hill the Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency for 15 days, on Wednesday.

Written By
Astha Singh
US Capitol

On Wednesday, following the mayhem and chaos by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency for 15 days. Bowser took toTwitter and stated that the public emergency declared earlier in the day was being extended for a total of 15 days.

READ | US Capitol Siege LIVE: 52 Arrested, Four Dead In Pro-Trump Riots In Washington

She also tweeted as a reminder that a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7 will be in place.

Bowser also warned the Washingtonians to "stay out of the downtown area" and "not engage with demonstrators".

US Congress Confirms Joe Biden's victory

After more than 12 hours of Trump supporters violently breaking into the US Capitol, Congress has confirmed Electoral College vote and President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Kamala Harris will be the next US vice president.

US Capitol Siege 

On Wednesday, pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol on January 7. The US Capitol had to be locked down with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and the police. “We will never give up," said Trump at his support rally in Washington. 

52 Arrested, Four Dead 

52 Arrested, four people have already lost their lives and 14 DC Police officers have been wounded amid pro-Trump riots and demonstrations. One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies, reports The Associated Press

READ | Google CEO Sundar Pichai Describes US Capitol Siege As 'antithesis Of Democracy'

Trump urged supporters to remain peaceful

Donald Trump has asked his supporters to “remain peaceful,” as some of them stormed the US Capitol. He didn't ask them to disperse, however, he urged them to respect the law and the "great men and women in Blue".

READ | PM Modi Condemns 'unlawful Protests' At US Capitol, Calls For 'peaceful Transfer Of Power'

Biden calls on Trump to 'demand an end to this siege'

Biden denounced the US Capitol siege as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building. The US president-elect decried the "assault on the rule of law" in the "citadel of liberty".

"At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times," Biden is reported to have said in Wilmington, Delaware.

READ | Bill Clinton Says Unprecedented Assault On US Capitol Fueled By Trump's 'poison Politics'

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND