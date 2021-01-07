Washington Mayor Bowser Extends Public Emergency For 15 Days Due To US Capitol Seige

On Wednesday, following the mayhem and chaos by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency for 15 days. Bowser took toTwitter and stated that the public emergency declared earlier in the day was being extended for a total of 15 days.

I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

She also tweeted as a reminder that a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7 will be in place.

Reminder: A citywide curfew for the District of Columbia is in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

Bowser also warned the Washingtonians to "stay out of the downtown area" and "not engage with demonstrators".

I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 4, 2021

US Congress Confirms Joe Biden's victory

After more than 12 hours of Trump supporters violently breaking into the US Capitol, Congress has confirmed Electoral College vote and President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Kamala Harris will be the next US vice president.

#BREAKING: Joe Biden certified as next President of the United States.



Kamala Harris certified as next Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/0LxnVFdOLH — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021

US Capitol Siege

On Wednesday, pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol on January 7. The US Capitol had to be locked down with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and the police. “We will never give up," said Trump at his support rally in Washington.

52 Arrested, Four Dead

52 Arrested, four people have already lost their lives and 14 DC Police officers have been wounded amid pro-Trump riots and demonstrations. One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies, reports The Associated Press

Trump urged supporters to remain peaceful

Donald Trump has asked his supporters to “remain peaceful,” as some of them stormed the US Capitol. He didn't ask them to disperse, however, he urged them to respect the law and the "great men and women in Blue".

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Biden calls on Trump to 'demand an end to this siege'

Biden denounced the US Capitol siege as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building. The US president-elect decried the "assault on the rule of law" in the "citadel of liberty".

"At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times," Biden is reported to have said in Wilmington, Delaware.

Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

