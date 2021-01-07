US Capitol Riots: Facebook Blocks Trump's Accounts Indefinitely, States 'risks Too Great'

Issuing a statement on Thursday night, Facebook said that it has extended its blockade on outgoing US President Donald Trump's accounts, which was imposed earlier in the day amidst the shocking siege of the Capitol building. Stating that the 'risks' of allowing President Trump to continue using Facebook and Instagram are 'simply too great,' the social media conglomerate has blocked his accounts indefinitely. The extended block comes after the pro-Trump supporters violently breached the US Capitol building clashing with the police during the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Referring to the affirmation of the election result by the Congress, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has asserted that it must be a priority for the entire country to ensure 'peace' for the next 13 days remaining in President Trump's tenure. Highlighting the assault on democracy, Zuckerberg said that the shocking events on Thursday demonstrated that President Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to 'undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power'.

"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed the people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence," the Facebook CEO said.

READ | PM Modi Condemns 'unlawful Protests' At US Capitol, Calls For 'peaceful Transfer Of Power'

We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/JkyGOTYB1Z — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

Trump supporters storm Capitol

In an "unprecedented assault" on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. As per reports, 4 persons have died in the clash at the Capitol. The incident has invoked strong reactions from across the globe, with world leaders condemning the siege.

READ | Trump After US Congress Confirms Joe Biden's Win: 'There Will Be An Orderly Transition'

Congress certifies Biden's victory, Trump concedes

Hours after clashes erupted, the Congress affirmed Joe Biden's 2020 election victory as the Democratic candidate with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. Kamala Harris is certified to become the next US vice president. Issuing a statement after the Congress' certification, Donald Trump pledged an “orderly” transfer of power on January 20. However, he maintained that he 'disagrees' with the outcome of the election.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement. "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," he added.

READ | US Congress Confirms Joe Biden's Poll Victory After Capitol Chaos, Harris To Be Next VP

READ | After Facebook, Twitter & Instagram Lock Trump's Accounts For Videos On US Capitol Seige