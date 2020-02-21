US: Colorado Town Elects Snow Dog Parker As Its Honorary Mayor

A town in Colorado, US, has elected a snow dog as its honorary mayor who was sworn in on February 18. As per the reports, the snow dog named Parker was dressed well and opted for a serious look for the swearing-in ceremony. The new mayor wore a tie and a pair of glasses. The swearing-in ceremony was posted on Facebook by Clear Creek County which said that the public of Georgetown, law enforcers and the admirers and fans of Parker were all present there. The Facebook post read that Police Judge Lynette Kelsey had administered the “Mayor oath” to Parker.

Parker chosen as honorary mayor

The dog was chosen as the honorary mayor by the “town board of Selectmen” on February 11. Parker aims to bring hugs, loves, and cookies to the people of the small town. The snowdog is also the official mascot of the Loveland Ski Area. Parker has a huge social media fan base and is a therapy dog at Rocky Mountain Village Easterseals camp. Parker also has his personal accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. He can be further contacted for media inquiries, appearance requests and other activities.

Dog sworn into police force

Earlier, a terminally ill dog has been granted his final wish by swearing it into the police force as an honorary K-9 officer for a day. But the way to this momentous day has not been that easy for the poor dog, Eddie. Eddie was found abandoned walking around in Benton city by a man in October last year. He wanted to help the four-legged creature but it was harder to rescue the dog. It took a whole month to get him into care.

