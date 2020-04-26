Bryan Cranston says Donald Trump 'not sane' amid controversial statement, shares worry

The United States of America has been facing an uphill battle as it tries to rein in the spread of COVID-19. Apart from the country turning out to be most affected in the pandemic, President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis is also attracting criticism. Amid the tough times, celebrities have been expressing their disapproval of the various decisions of the government.

Moreover, a comment made by Donald Trump on advising his science advisors to contemplate on the possibility of ‘disinfectant injections’ for humans, received widespread flak. Even Hollywood stars did not mince their words while sharing their displeasure over the comment.

Without referring to the comment, Bryan Cranston also took a dig at the POTUS in a Twitter post on Saturday. The actor wrote that the President was ‘not sane’ and that he was not worried about the President’s sanity anymore. The veteran added that this ‘realisation’ did not fill him with anger but with ‘profound sadness.’

The Modern Family star also added that he now worries about the sanity of anyone who can still support the ‘deeply troubled man’ to lead our country.

Here’s the tweet:

I've stopped worrying about the president's sanity. He's not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn't fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) April 25, 2020

Earlier, Kumail Nanjiani, Mark Hamill, Alyssa Milano were among the celebrities who had poked fun at the President’s statement about disinfectant injections. The POTUS, however, later claimed that he was only asking a sarcastic question as disinfectant companies issued warnings immediately.

Some stars have also taken a dig at the President over attempts to reopen the economy, amid an unimpressive handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Over 9 lakh cases and more than 50,000 deaths have been reported in the USA.

