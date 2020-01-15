US: Delta Flight Dumps Fuel On A School Playground, Several Injured

In a massive accident, a Delta airline on Wednesday, January 15, has dumped jet fuel on a school playground in Los Angeles, leaving several people injured. As per reports, the airline was facing some mechanical trouble. Furthermore, around 20 students, along with some adults have been injured.

About the incident

According to news agencies, the Delta Flight 89 took off from Los Angeles en route to Shanghai on Tuesday. However, it was forced to turn back due to technical problems. The plane mid-way dumped its fuel onto a wide area that included Park Avenue Elementary School. The school was located around 25 kilometres east of the airport.

According to officials, around 20 children and 11 adults were complaining of skin irritation or minor respiratory problems. They were treated on the spot, stated reports. Furthermore, it was stated that the airplane landed safely around noon.

The FAA's statement

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on Twitter saying that they are investigating into the incident. They stated that there are some special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft.

Earlier incident

Earlier last month, the passengers on a New York-bound Delta Airlines flight were forced to evacuate when smoke started filling the cabin in Madrid, Spain. According to reports, the flight was delayed by over two hours. A passenger from the flight had tweeted a video of the smoke filling the flight's cabin. In the tweet, he mentioned, "They waited to see what it was until they let us out of the plane."

(With agency inputs)