Iraq Has Become The Battle Ground Between US And Iran, Says Girin Govind

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the former secretary to Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravishankar, Girin Govind expressed his views on the current situation in Baghdad, Iraq amid the escalating tension between the United States and Iran.

Govind said that the Art of living is trying to deradicalize the youths of Iraq with their special programme and help them live a better life. Girin Govind, who is a teacher and international faculty member of Art of Living, is working extensively in the conflict-ridden zone.

Speaking to Republic TV Govind said, " I have been in Baghdad for the past 25 days and the situation is critical here, most people even want to leave the country. I have not seen any international flights here in a few days. We have also been told to leave the country. When we came here the situation was quite grim, protests were taking place in the city against the government and then the green zone attack happened. We could hear the gunshots, the rockets been fired around us. Then one day we heard the US army leaving the area."

Further Talking about the security situation in Baghdad he said, "I have not met any Indians or any international here (sic). Most countries have advised them not to leave the country or move around. The condition was already bad and now Iraq has become the ground for the battle between the US and Iran making the situation even worse. But we are continuing with our training programme. The situation is quite tense but we have managed to continue work."

Lastly talking about the initiative program by Art of Living he said, "Its been quite challenging, we stay put and continue doing the work. We have been working with the youth of Iraq under the 'Youth and sports ministry of Iraq'. We have trained 100 youth in the last three weeks. The Ministry has asked us to train more 1400 youths. We also have help from local volunteers and teachers. The training is basically to deradicalizing the youth who have been affected in this conflict zone. After their training they get a grant from the World Bank to start their own services. Initially, it is difficult for them to close their eyes and meditate, they feel very restless. The reason for it can be either they are into the conflict or abuse (sic)."

