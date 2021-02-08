US Discusses 'human Rights Issues' And 'Yemen War' With Saudi Arabia: State Department

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister on February 6 discussed a range of issues during a telephonic conversation including security to human rights and “ending the war in Yemen”, said State Department in a statement. The discussion between US Secretary of State and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud took place on the same day the US said that in response to humanitarian crisis prevailing in Yemen, it wants to revoke the terrorist designation for Yemen’s Houthi movement, which is against the Saudi-led coalition.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security, counterterrorism, and cooperation to deter and defend against attacks on the Kingdom.”

“The Secretary outlined several key priorities of the new administration including elevating human rights issues and ending the war in Yemen,” he added.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has said that it would suspend support to Saudi-led campaign in Yemen which is fighting against the Houthis. It reportedly also said that the United States would elevate diplomatic ties in order to end the war through the appointment of a Yemen envoy. Washington also called for Riyadh to enhance its human rights accord. Blinken and the kingdom’s foreign minister talked for the first time, reported the Saudi state news agency SPA on Saturday.

Reportedly, Saudi foreign minister congratulated the US Secretary of State on his appointment last week and said that the kingdom was looking forward to working with the United States to tackle the common challenges and maintain stability in the region. Blinken’s first call to a Gulf nation since assuming the new role was to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs on February 4.

Spoke yesterday with @FaisalbinFarhan. Saudi Arabia is an important security partner. We will continue our work together to defend the Kingdom from external threats, while revitalizing diplomacy to end the Yemen conflict and elevating human rights issues within our relationship. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 6, 2021

Blinken’s call to UAE minister

On Thursday, Blinken spoke with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Ned Price in a statement said that "Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed the UAE’s historic opening with Israel, cooperation to defend the UAE against regional threats, and working together to lower tensions and end conflicts". He added. "The Secretary welcomed the progress made toward easing the rift with Qatar and emphasized the opportunities ahead for the UAE to make additional contributions towards a more peaceful Middle East."

