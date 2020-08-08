US Doesn't Recognise Chinese Communist Party As 'legitimate Form Of Governance': Diplomat

A top official from the Trump administration has said that the United States doesn't recognise the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) as a legitimate system of governance. Ambassador Sam Brownback, the State Department's special representative for international religious freedom, during an interview with the Washington Examiner, said that Beijing keeps insisting that their system of governance is the legitimate one and that the world should try and match that, but the current administration considers otherwise. Brownback also criticised China's treatment of its ethnic minority groups such as Uighur Muslims in Xijiang province.

Several leaks from China have revealed Beijing’s brutal and systematic crackdown on Uighurs Muslims which they allegedly call "struggle against terrorism, infiltration, and separatism". After Uighur militants stabbed more than 150 people at a train station in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a series of speeches delivered to officials, urged the Party to follow America’s policy of "war on terror". Since then, an estimated one million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities have been moved to detention camps built by the Chinese government, which Chinese authorities refer to as "re-educational camps".

US-China relations

This comes in the backdrop of already deteriorating relations between the United States and China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has accused the Communist country of not handling the coronavirus crisis in accordance with the international health protocols with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even alleging that the virus that originated in Wuhan was man-made as opposed to what experts had claimed about the origin of the disease.

