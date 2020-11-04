2020 US Elections: Is Joe Rogan's US Election Livestream With Kyle & Tim Still Happening?

On October 27, podcaster Joe Rogan in Episode #1555 of The Joe Rogan Experience mentioned that he would hold an election Livestream on YouTube. He had also added that the coverage would take place where he lived, in Texas. But there were no clear updates about the show from Joe on the final day. Is Joe Rogan's Election Livestream happening? Read ahead to know:

Is Joe Rogan hosting an election Livestream?

Joe Rogan's live stream was tentatively scheduled to begin at 7 p.m on The Joe Rogan Experience channel on YouTube. Many media outlets reported that the Livestream might take place on Spotify instead of YouTube. Joe Rogan had also added that Tim Dillon and Kyle Kulinski would take part in the Livestream.

The news had not been confirmed by the podcaster and even Tim Dillon made no comments on the upcoming Livestream. Only Kyle Kulinski seemed to confirm that the podcast is actually happening. He added on his Twitter handle that fans will soon see him in the podcast with Joe. Take a look:

Going live for Rogan’s election special at 7:00 ET! — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) November 3, 2020

Joe Rogan podcast is happening

Yes, Jos Rogan's Election Livestream is happening and has already been made live as of now. He also added a post just 15 minutes before the podcast went live asking fans to join in. Take a look:

Fans can also see Kyle in the Livestream. The podcast has been named - 'JRE End Of The World #2'. At present, almost 681,056 people are watching the live stream. Take a look:

Many fans have currently taken to Twitter to express their views on the podcast. Many fans added that they had been waiting for the Livestream for a long time now while others added the names of guests they would have liked to see on the livestream. Take a look at people's responses to the livestream by Joe Rogan on 2020 US Elections:

I can't believe you have nearly the same number of people watch you as NBC and ABC... pic.twitter.com/s82FW6StTL — Raymond Tennal (@RTennal) November 4, 2020

Please pass on to the “mostly peaceful protestors”...Thank you pic.twitter.com/BGgxs9As2s — Mambo Fuego (@Mambofuego1776) November 4, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Joe Rogan's Instagram

