Last Updated:

2020 US Elections: Is Joe Rogan's US Election Livestream With Kyle & Tim Still Happening?

2020 US Elections: Read ahead to know if Joe Rogan's 2020 US Elections live stream is taking place or not and also take a look at where it is happening

Written By
Tulip Roy
2020 US Elections

On October 27, podcaster Joe Rogan in Episode #1555 of The Joe Rogan Experience mentioned that he would hold an election Livestream on YouTube. He had also added that the coverage would take place where he lived, in Texas. But there were no clear updates about the show from Joe on the final day. Is Joe Rogan's Election Livestream happening? Read ahead to know: 

Also Read | Joe Rogan hosts conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his podcast; lands Spotify in trouble

Is Joe Rogan hosting an election Livestream? 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WE HAVE THE DOCUMENTS! Available now on @spotifypodcasts @spotify and everywhere else. Enjoy!

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on

Joe Rogan's live stream was tentatively scheduled to begin at 7 p.m on The Joe Rogan Experience channel on YouTube. Many media outlets reported that the Livestream might take place on Spotify instead of YouTube. Joe Rogan had also added that Tim Dillon and Kyle Kulinski would take part in the Livestream.  

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Glenn Close imitates Donald Trump & his eating habits in voting PSA

The news had not been confirmed by the podcaster and even Tim Dillon made no comments on the upcoming Livestream. Only Kyle Kulinski seemed to confirm that the podcast is actually happening. He added on his Twitter handle that fans will soon see him in the podcast with Joe. Take a look:

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Bernie Sanders calls for poll reforms to prevent voter suppression

Joe Rogan podcast is happening 

Yes, Jos Rogan's Election Livestream is happening and has already been made live as of now. He also added a post just 15 minutes before the podcast went live asking fans to join in. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting set up and ready to rock with the live election show on @youtube

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Selena Gomez urges fans to cast their votes, says "your voice matters"

Fans can also see Kyle in the Livestream. The podcast has been named - 'JRE End Of The World #2'. At present, almost 681,056 people are watching the live stream. Take a look: 

Many fans have currently taken to Twitter to express their views on the podcast. Many fans added that they had been waiting for the Livestream for a long time now while others added the names of guests they would have liked to see on the livestream. Take a look at people's responses to the livestream by Joe Rogan on 2020 US Elections: 

 Promo Pic Credit: Joe Rogan's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND