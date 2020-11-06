US Election 2020: Biden Continues At 264 Votes, Trump Trails At 214; Final Results Awaited

The final results for the US Presidential elections are yet to be disclosed as Democratic Presidential Candidate Biden still continues to be at 264 electoral college votes while the Republican incumbent Donald Trump remains at 214 votes on Thursday, November 5. To win the election winner needs to get 270 votes.

Results from a few key states awaited

Results from a few key states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada are awaited. According to the Associated Press data Trump is ahead right now in Pennsylvania with 49.9 percent votes and in Georgia with 49.4 percent votes but Biden is closing the gap. Biden is on track to win Nevada with 49.4 percent votes however that state has yet to be called. Biden only needs one more state to clinch the presidency and make his way to the White House.

Earlier in the day, Trump said at the White House that the election will end up in the Supreme Court, intimating that he’s not prepared to concede the election without a fight. Trump needs to win Pennsylvania to stay competitive to beat his rival Biden in the race. On Wednesday, with defeat, looming Trump had launched multiple legal challenges and announced lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania and demanded a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden won by just 20,000 votes. In Michigan, the Trump campaign filed a suit to halt vote tabulation, saying its “observers” were not allowed to watch at close distances.

Meanwhile, the State election officials pushed back against Trump’s claims of widespread fraud in mail-in balloting even as some of the president’s supporters continued to push those claims on social media.

Trump to challenge all recent Biden claimed states

On Thursday Trump announced on Twitter that he will challenge all the recent Biden-claimed states for 'Voter Fraud' and 'State Election Proof'. The Republic candidate, trailing behind Democrat candidate Joe Biden, also claimed that he has 'plenty of proof'. Twitter has flagged this tweet by President Donald Trump too.

All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Biden expresses cautious optimism as vote counting continues

Meanwhile, Joe Biden on Thursday expressed cautious optimism, as the counting of votes is underway following the presidential polls. Taking to Twitter, the former Vice President stated that he 'felt good about where we are'. Biden is leading in several states including Arizona and Nevada as Trump's lead in Pennsylvania.

Protestors march through several American cities

Further Americans continued to voice frustration over the election process on Thursday, taking to the streets in mostly-peaceful marches in cities across the country, according to a report by the New York Times.

