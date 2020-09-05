Trump Adviser Claims China Running Largest Programme To Interfere In US Election

White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has dubbed China as the biggest threat when it comes to interfering with the upcoming US Presidential Election. During a press briefing on September 3, Trump's top aid told reporters that he would put China upfront, ahead of Iran and Russia, when it comes to countries that are actively seeking to influence domestic politics in the United States.

Read: Trump Gives Joe Biden A New Nickname As US Election Campaigning Intensifies

O'Brien, without providing details, said that China is running the biggest programme to influence the results of the upcoming presidential poll in November. "We know the Chinese have taken the most active role," O'Brien said at the briefing.

The White House official further added that the United States has made it clear to China, Iran, and Russia about the serious consequences if they attempt to interfere in the American election.

O'Brien in August had said that Chinese hackers are targeting the United States' election infrastructure with all sorts of things, from phishing to cyberattacks. China denied all allegations saying that it has no interest in interfering in the US election. The White House official went on to say that the United States has never experienced anything like what the Chinese are doing, adding that the Cold War with the Soviets was nothing like this.

Read: Trump Pledges US Economic Rebound On Re-election

Read: US Election 2020: Poll Suggests Biden's Lead Over Trump Shrinking After Republican Event

Russian meddling

Earlier, United States intelligence agency had confirmed Russian interference in the 2016 election that saw Donald Trump become the president of the country. Russia denied interfering in the election but the US intelligence community maintained its claim. The United States will have its presidential poll in November this year, where Trump will be facing former vice president Joe Biden in the race.

Read: US Election 2020: French President Macron Says 'World Needs A Globally Active US Leader'

