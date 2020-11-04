US Election 2020: Poll Reveals UK People Prefer Biden In Hopes Of A Better Trade Deal

In the light of the US presidential elections, United Kingdom citizens have expressed concern over the 2020 White House race's effect on the potential trade agreement between London and Washington. According to the YouGov polling company, the majority of people in the UK feel that the Trump-Biden faceoff would affect bilateral ties between the two countries as Britain prepares to exit the European Union. Meanwhile, the UK is involved in negotiating separate trade deals with other countries, including the United States.

The new YouGov data shows that 6 in 10 that is 59 percent of British people believe the US election will have either a great impact or fair amount of impact on any potential deal, the polling company said on Tuesday.

"Those who would prefer President [Donald] Trump to be re-elected are more likely than those who favour Joe Biden to believe the result will affect the arrangement (72 percent vs 64 percent). Overall, only one in five (20 percent) believe that it won't," the pollster said in a statement.

The US presidential candidate that UK people believe would secure the best trade deal with the country was Joe Biden as 28 percent preferred the democratic candidate while 23 percent preferred incumbent US President Donald Trump and the remaining 28 percent people said that it would not make a real difference, according to a tweet by the Pollster.

It's the US presidential election today, and Britons want Joe Biden to win



All - Biden 61% / Trump 13%



Con - Biden 45% / Trump 26%

Lab - Biden 82% / Trump 2%

Lib Dem - Biden 91% / Trump 3%



Remain - Biden 82% / Trump 4%

Leave - Biden 45% / Trump 25%https://t.co/zZnG0XaruH pic.twitter.com/nvkLUnb7vH — YouGov (@YouGov) November 3, 2020

Voting on for the much-awaited Election Day in the United States

The much-awaited Election Day began in the United States on Tuesday, November 3 morning. Over 98 million people have already voted through mail-in ballots or early in-person voting, as per reports. This year’s presidential election, pitting Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican leader Donald Trump, will be the first in history which more people vote in advance of election day than on it. With a massive surge in mail-voting, it is likely that the US citizens won’t know which candidate won many states, including key battlegrounds, on election night.

This year could make for some election night irregularities - results may come in more quickly than usual in some places while being delayed in others. Americans won’t have full results in the crucial swing states Michigan and Pennsylvania a few days after Election Day. However, there is also a possibility that the country might have a result in the presidential race by the end of the night if either candidate achieves decisive wins in key states.

Key battleground states

Even though Joe Biden has been leading the national polls, it doesn't ensure the Democratic challenger's victory. The main swing states that have the potential to shape the US Election 2020 results include Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia and Iowa. However, Trump is reportedly leading only in Iowa and Ohio, as per Guardian poll tracker.

