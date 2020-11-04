US Election 2020: Homeland Security Assures Of Secure Polling, No Foreign Interference

Homeland Security acting chief Chad Wolf on Tuesday, November 3 confirmed that no foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting votes cast in the US presidential election 2020. While briefing the press on the morning of election day, Wolf reiterated that the US election infrastructure was resilient and added that there were no indications of any foreign actor affecting the votes.

"Let me be clear, our election infrastructure is resilient and we have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the actual votes cast in this election," said the Homeland Security Chief .



Russia and Iran made attempts to impact the election vote

Christopher Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, during the same press conference, informed that attempts were made by Russia and Iran to impact the electoral vote and assured that the threats were addressed quickly and comprehensively.

"We have seen some attempts by foreign actors, Iran and Russia, to attempt to interfere in the 2020 election. We have addressed those threats quickly, comprehensively, and publicly," Krebs remarked.

Earlier, US officials had accused Iran of being behind emails sent to Democratic voters as part of an intimidation effort. US agencies had also claimed that hackers from Russia had broken into two government networks. Meanwhile, officials in Moscow and Tehran have both denied the claims. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on October 22 said that the accusations levelled against Moscow were "completely groundless".

Biden Dubs Russia 'biggest Threat' To US Security

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on October 25 had alleged that Russia is the biggest security threat to the United States. While talking to CBS News's Norah O'Donnell, Biden said that Russia is the biggest threat to the security of the US and in terms of breaking the country's alliances. The former vice-president further dubbed China as the "biggest competitor", adding that the handling of the relationship will determine whether Washington and Beijing remain competitors or end up being in more serious competition relating to force.

Joe Biden has for long claimed that Russia is trying to meddle in the US election and is trying to secure a win for Donald Trump. He even accused the US President of being Putin's puppet. According to US intelligence reports, Russia had interfered in the 2016 US Presidential election, which saw Donald Trump get to the highest chair in the country. Critics argue that Trump's approach towards Russia and Putin has always been a soft one ever since he entered the White House.

(With inputs from ANI)