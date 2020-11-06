US Election 2020: Donald Trump's Sons Accuse Republicans Of Not Standing In Defence

While states are still counting the votes leaving millions of Americans in the desperation of knowing the winner of US Election 2020, both sons of incumbent Donald Trump have attacked the Republicans for failing to back the US President in his reelection bid. While Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr accused the party members of being “weak”, his third child Eric Trump asked them to “have some backbone” and support the Republican leader.

This is an important point! Everyone should be watching who is actually fighting this flagrant nonsense and who is sitting on the sidelines.



Republicans have been weak for decades which has allowed for the left to do these things.



Let’s end that trend once and for all. https://t.co/peyy9QNuze — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep! https://t.co/jLzOIJbrwV — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

The spat between Trump’s sons and the party members reflects a growing disagreement while the US Election 2020 is still hanging in the balance. However, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is projected closer to the victory mark of 270 electoral votes. Irked by the assumed outcome by US media networks, Trump has pledged to introduce legal challenges to the vote-counting process. This is after he claimed, without evidence, his victory and ‘major’ voter fraud.

Donald Trump has appeared to fire an unsupported attack on the integrity of the polling process in the United States with Senior Republicans including Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan even warning against undermining the democratic process. Donald Trump Jr, who is reportedly known to have political aspirations of his own, has indicated his father eying the race for the White House in 2024.

The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing.



They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead.



Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

Losing fair and square is one thing but in the face of all of this video evidence, lack of transparency, boarding up of windows, fighting to prevent poll watching etc etc... for GOPers to not stand up now shows your true colors.



Will make the 2024 primary process a lot easier. https://t.co/GNC5OkVvf5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020

US broadcasters halt Trump’s live address

Meanwhile, several US broadcasters halted the first appearance of Donald Trump since the Election night and concluded that the US President was spreading misinformation. In the 17-minute-long news conference, Trump went on to make baseless claims and insisted that rival Democrats were using “illegal votes” to “steal the election” from Republicans.

However, MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said, “OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States,” before the network pulled off the telecast. Even NBC and ABC pulled the plug. Trump’s clippings from the same news conference have been mostly labelled by Twitter for misinformation.

