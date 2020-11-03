US Election 2020: Florida Woman In Labour Stops To Vote Before Going To Hospital

Ahead of US Election 2020 began on November 3, a Florida woman in labour stopped to cast early vote before heading to the hospital. In a statement to CNN, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office in Orlando said that a man had requested on October 27 “a vote-by-mail ballot for his wife, who was in labour in the car outside.” In a remarkable incident, a worker at the voter service department, Karen Briceño González admitted that she had never seen anything like that before.

However, while talking to the media outlet, González said that it is their job to ensure that all eligible voters cast the ballot “no matter the circumstances” and thus they did the same even if it meant someone was in labour in a car. The man approached the worker at the voter service department with an urgent request with two driver’s licenses.

In a statement to the media outlet, González said that she told him that only his Identification was required and if there is any other person he or she can come and vote. To this, the man replied, ‘No, you don't understand. My wife's going to have a baby.' As per the report, the woman refused to go to the hospital until she had voted. Therefore, the worker immediately printed off a vote-by-mail ballot and went to the car where she then verified the woman before voting.

Early votes in US Election near 100 million

Irrespective of the outcome, the US Election 2020 has already become historic with more than 98.8 million ballots already submitted through in-person early voting and by mail. The early casting has reached 70% of the total voter turnout in 2016 presidential election when Trump won against Hillary Clinton. States were holding early voting even by during the afternoon of November 2 and as per non-partisan, US Elections Project, 35.7 million people had voted in person and 63 million had done the same by mail.

