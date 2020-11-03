Lil Pump Donning MAGA Hat Extends Support For US President Donald Trump

On November 1, rapper Lil Pump wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat showed his support for President Donald Trump by attending one of his big rallies. He shared a selfie video smiling into the camera with the hat. He took to his Twitter handle to post a video where the camera swings towards Donald Trump.

Just days after the Gucci Gang MC officially endorsed the chief commander, Donald Trump Jr. was seen retweeting Pump’s image at the event. On October 26, 2020, the rapper Lil Pump shared a picture with Donald Trump, captioning it as the day he met Trump. He also added #trump20202202. Wearing a navy blue suit and golden-coloured tie, Lil smiled at camera while shaking hands with Donald Trump who was seen wearing a black suit with a red tie. As per the reports in Fox News, the artist shared a photoshopped image on his account.

According to Billboard, Pump’s label revealed about supporting Democratic Biden/Harris ticket. He explained his decision to vote Trump claiming that would be the financial impact of Biden’s tax proposal.

Donald Trump accidentally calls the rapper Lil Pump something unsavoury

At a final pre-election rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Donald Trump invited his fan rapper Lil Pump on stage, accidentally referring to him as ‘Lil P***’. He made a slip of the tongue while introducing the rapper to the crowd. He said, “I love your sound, I love your music. And speaking of sound and music and other things- one of the biggest superstars in the world. Lil P***!”

"I love your sound. I love your music" -- Trump shouts out Ted Nugent, who threatened to kill Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/rjjhOizsB2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Lil Pump, also known as Gazzy Gracia, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He gained popularity in 2017 with the single Gucci Gang peaking number three on the Billboard Hot 100. He bagged Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards in 2018. The rapper gave major hits on SoundCloud which collected 70 million streams.

Image Source: Lil Pump Instagram

