US Election 2020: Kanye West Mocked For Failed Election Bid As He Eyes 2024 Polls Now

After conceding the 2020 US election defeat, the 21-time Grammy winner American rapper Kanye West posted images and videos 'voting for himself' that has got the internet mocking at him. West, who bagged 57,000 votes across the 12 states of total 130 million ballots counted, posted an image of himself silhouetted against the US electoral map indicating his aspiration to be the US President in 2024. “Keep believing,” West wrote in the caption. On the ballot, one can see Kanye's own name written even as he lost in his home state of Wyoming. “Thank You, Jesus Christ,” the caption further read.

Kanye launched several posts in a series on his official Twitter handle after his wife Kim Kardashian refused to disclose whether she cast her ballot for her husband. Kanye told his followers that he voted for someone who he truly trusts for the role of US President, "himself". While West’s dream of making it to the US White House shattered due to missed deadlines and lack of enough signatures, he wrote of hope, all the while expressing disappointment. “Welp, Kanye 2024,” the hip hop artist mentioned in the caption, which he later edited to just "Kanye 2024”.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Forbidden to contest independently

In one other post, the American rapper shared a picture of himself voting for the first time. “I voted,” West wrote. "God is so good Smiling face with smiling eyes Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. This comes as West was forbidden to contest as an independent candidate in Wyoming owing to a lack of enough signatures.

In response to West’s posts, celebrities like Jennifer Anniston launched a troll saying, "it's not funny to vote for Kanye”. Anniston further asked the Americans to “be responsible,” and not vote for Kanye West. Meanwhile, Kanye’s wife Kim shared a post saying, “I voted,” as she provided the hotline numbers of the Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris. “No, Kanye. I voted for Biden and Harris so,” a commenter wrote. “Isn’t it illegal to take a pic of your ballot?” another reminded. “You’re going to be a great president Kanye,” the third wrote.

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

Text VOTE to 56005 to find your polling place NOW. Make sure to bring your #VotingSquad to the polls with you! https://t.co/w2lA1qqOcu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 3, 2020

Are you just going to name the year of the next election after you haven't won the current one each time — Ronan Sullivan (@RonanSullivan6) November 4, 2020

Imagine thinking you were going to make it to the white house.. haaahaaa — Jay (@DUPB4UGTB) November 4, 2020

Who did Donda West vote for?

Oh that’s right.....she can’t vote.

😆😂😆😂😆😂😆😂 pic.twitter.com/CsCtqP8c4f — Dennis DePew (@DennisDePew) November 3, 2020

my god ye is so cute — visi (follow/like limit) (@kw_wavesref) November 3, 2020

it’s the stupidity for me. — Michael Schlichting (@andresmars) November 3, 2020

Let us guess... for yourself? 🙄 — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 3, 2020

Kanye voting for Kanye would be the most Kanye thing Kanye could do — Dani (@DaniChilla) November 3, 2020

