US Woman Installs Life-size Statue Of Trump In Yard, Removed After Biden Supporters Oppose

An Ohio resident has put up a larger than life statue in the front yard of her home in Rocky River in support of the United States President Donald Trump. The statue was installed to support Donald Trump's reelection campaign for the upcoming presidential poll. The giant statue is of a man wearing a 'Make America Great Again (MAGA)' cap and holding a 'Trump 2020' flag. This is not the first time the homeowner had displayed signage in support of Donald Trump.

Read: Next Year Will Be The Greatest Economic Year In US History: Trump

The over two-storey long statue is going viral on social media as people are stopping by to click pictures of it. The property also displayed effigies of Hillary Clinton and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. While Hillary Clinton showed behind bars wearing a jumpsuit, Joe Biden was displayed as coming out of a basement, a jibe that Donald Trump often uses in his tweets and rallies to mock the former vice-president. The homeowner also displayed another signage last week, which has now been removed as it showed a toilet pot with a text that read, "Deposit Biden Votes Here."

Demonstrators gathered in front of the property to protest against the mocking effigies of Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. Supporters of US President Donald Trump also came in to show their support for the statue. One of the protesters, while speaking to the local news channel 3News, called it an obnoxious display of wealth and entitlement, while a supporter of Trump said that people should be allowed to display and say whatever they want as the US constitution gives them that right.

Read: Meena Harris Slammed For Morphing Aunt Kamala As Maa Durga, Biden Her Vaahan, Enemy Trump

'Avid supporter'

The owner of the property Adrina told KVUE that she and her family is an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump and that her husband likes to put up big things in front of the house. She said that they also set up a Christmas tree every year that is a bit bigger than the statue they have put in their front yard. Adrina, who is unapologetic about the display, said that she knew the signage would get some reactions but wasn't expecting a protest.

Read: US Presidential Debate 2020: Trump, Biden To Have Mics Muted To Prevent Interruptions

The United States at the moment is witnessing a full-fledged election campaign from both sides as the presidential poll in the country is nearing. US citizens will cast their final votes on November 3 and the Electoral College will vote on December 14. The US Congress will count the electoral college votes on January 6 and whoever receives a majority will be inaugurated as president on January 20.

Read: Trump Demotes French President Macron In Election Rally, Slams Paris Environmental Accord