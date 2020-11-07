Last Updated:

US Election 2020: #KamalaHarris Trends As America Awaits First Woman Vice President

As Senator Kamala Harris is projected to make history by becoming the United State’s first female, Black and Asian vice president, several internet users took to Twitter to congratulate Joe Biden’s running mate. If elected, Harris will write several chapters of history. Born of a mother from India and father from Jamaica, Harris will become the first woman, first Indian American, first Black, first South Asian American and the first Asian ever elected as the vice president. 

‘History in the making’ 

Harris had accepted Biden’s announcement of her selection with a shout-out to her “Chithis” and she has connected with several constituencies at the same time. She has also mobilised Indian Americans and with her vice-presidential candidacy, the Democratic nominee has galvanised a large section of the Indian American community to turn out to vote. Now, even though the official winner of the election is not yet called, Biden is projected to win by almost every US media network. Netizens across the nation are posting praises and expressing delight on soon-to-be US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Biden claims ‘we’re going to win’ 

Meanwhile, as the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware. Biden assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks. 

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

