US Election 2020: #KamalaHarris Trends As America Awaits First Woman Vice President

As Senator Kamala Harris is projected to make history by becoming the United State’s first female, Black and Asian vice president, several internet users took to Twitter to congratulate Joe Biden’s running mate. If elected, Harris will write several chapters of history. Born of a mother from India and father from Jamaica, Harris will become the first woman, first Indian American, first Black, first South Asian American and the first Asian ever elected as the vice president.

‘History in the making’

Harris had accepted Biden’s announcement of her selection with a shout-out to her “Chithis” and she has connected with several constituencies at the same time. She has also mobilised Indian Americans and with her vice-presidential candidacy, the Democratic nominee has galvanised a large section of the Indian American community to turn out to vote. Now, even though the official winner of the election is not yet called, Biden is projected to win by almost every US media network. Netizens across the nation are posting praises and expressing delight on soon-to-be US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

We're about to have our very FIRST Woman Vice President in the history of America. I AM FLOORED.



Madam Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.



Madam Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Goosebumps.

History in the Making.

History in the Making.

First Women Vice President of USA. #KamalaHarris.

First women to become vice president. A brilliant legal and political mind. An amazing leader who will help restore honor to our country. Congrats Madam Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. #bidenharis2020

And with that obvious win, we now have a WOMAN for a VICE PRESIDENT!!!!#KamalaHarris !!!

Yep. Us too. 😭😭😭😭 Total breakdown.



Relief is what it is.



Relief from the daily torrent of abuse and filth.



Relief from fear of the future.



Yep. Us too. 😭😭😭😭 Total breakdown.

Relief is what it is.

Relief from the daily torrent of abuse and filth.

Relief from fear of the future.

Thank you #JoeBiden and #KamalaHarris for giving us that gift and #RestoringTheSoulOfOurNation

We will have the first female VP, the first black/Indian American. Representation matters! #American #BlackLivesMatter #KamalaHarris

A mother from India & father from Jamaica, Harris will become the 1st woman, 1st Indian American, 1st Black, 1st South Asian American & the 1st Asian ever elected as vice-president WHEN Joe Biden wins the US presidential elections. #CantWait #KamalaHarris

I cannot wait for @KamalaHarris to be at the point of throwing that cap so far into the race.

I cannot wait for @KamalaHarris to be at the point of throwing that cap so far into the race.

Major love for @JoeBiden and if all is hadmonious and happy for term 2, full support but, presidency after that. #KamalaHarris 💙 from 🇮🇪#BidenHarris2020

#KamalaHarris #KamalaHarrisVP so very pleased that a woman, a woman of colour is going to be VP.... and maybe one day.....something good. Happy Saturday.

Biden claims ‘we’re going to win’

Meanwhile, as the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware. Biden assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

