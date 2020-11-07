US Election 2020: Three Days Since Polls Closed, Why Is The Result Still Undeclared?

After over 72 hours since the polls for US Election 2020 closed, the results still remain undeclared has both candidates along with millions of Americans are left hung in balance. However, as per the Associated Press projection, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is leading the race to the White House and is closer to the 270 mark with 264 electoral votes and US President Donald Trump is currently trailing at 214. But what’s leaving US citizens and people across the world eying the results in distress is the result behind the delay and why the presidential elections stretched for several days.

Why is the US Election 2020 result not out?

The delay witnessed since November 3 election was widely expected in the United States with individual states having their own system of polls and counting the votes. AP has still not called at least five states -- Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Alaska including battlegrounds. With competitive states taking longer, the secretary of the crucial state of Pennsylvania, Kathy Boockvar had previously explained to the reporters that “The closer the races, the longer it takes.”

There are other more obvious reasons for the delay in the counting of millions of votes as all 55 states have a diverse range of deadlines on receiving absentee ballots especially the ones that are scheduled to come from the US military or citizens living in foreign nations. While North Carolina has put aside more than 170,000 ballots and is accepting votes through mail till November 12, Nevada will count ballots postmarked by election day by November 10.

With different provisions of counting, this year there is an overwhelming increase of mail-in ballots. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the US Election 2020 has already become one for the history with a record number of voter turnout, the states accustomed to a limited number of absentee voters by a dramatically greater number of ballots mailed by Americans to avoid the risk of in-person voting.

While this year’s elections already had a number of challenges in place that pushed the results to several days after polls closed, US President Donald Trump has indicated that it could take even longer with his proposed legal challenges. He demanded to ‘Stop the Count’ triggering his supporters to take the streets to protest against the vote counting. Pennsylvania’s Republican party approached the Supreme Court.

