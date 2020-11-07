US Election-themed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Video Leaves Hollywood Stars In Splits

Amid US election 2020, an epic fan edit video, featuring Joe Biden as Captain America and Donald Trump as Thanos, has gone viral on the internet. The video shows Biden’s face-off against Trump in an incredible election-themed Avengers: Endgame edit. In the climax battle, while the 2019 movie sees a host of Avengers arriving to provide back up for Captain America, the viral fan edit shows powerhouse political stars like Kamala Harris and Barack Obama stepping in to help out Biden.

The clip was made by filmmaker and editor John Handem Piette. The first shot shows the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Captain America squaring off with President Trump’s Thanos, before being joined by ‘Georgia’ but also more specifically Stacey Abrams and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, as well as former President Barack Obama. Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris also flies in. She is then followed by Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker, alongside Beto O'Rourke and Pete Buttigieg.

READ: US Election: US TV Networks Break From Trump's Live Address; Say 'Lie After Lie After Lie'

The video also features the Squad members, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar. Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former First Lady Michelle Obama also pop up. Other big names who make appearances include Andrew Yang, Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Hunter Biden, Elon Musk and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Even late stars such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sean Connery lend a hand.

READ: US Election 2020: As Biden Says 'we're Going To Win', Trump Terms It Wrongful Claim

Celebs call it ‘amazing’

The clip titled “Democrats, Assemble!” has choked up several internet users and Hollywood celebrities. Hollywood stars, including Mark Ruffalo, Kathy Griffin, and basketball star LeBron James, have shared the video online. Below are some of the best reactions:

God help me Rex, I actually cried. Like, got emotional.

What’s happening to me???? https://t.co/5R0ddY4NJi — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 6, 2020

Would watch the heck out of this movie. May have gotten a tad emotional at the end there... https://t.co/WyZUNnkaqF — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) November 6, 2020

READ: US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden Says 'going To Win', Trump Threatens More Lawsuits

I don’t know who did this, but take a bow



pic.twitter.com/BQTVGbJA05 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 6, 2020

Ok. I enjoyed this way too much. https://t.co/p5FH8RwrtB — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) November 6, 2020

READ: US Election 2020: Trump Warns Of More Lawsuits, Claims 'leads Miraculously Disappeared'

Biden claims 'we're going to win'

Meanwhile, as the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

READ: US Election 2020: Biden Claims 'we're Going To Win', Says 'numbers Tell Us It's Clear'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.