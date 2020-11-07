US Election 2020: Decision Desk HQ Calls For Joe Biden To Become The 46th US President

After over 72 hours since the polls for US Election 2020 closed, while the official results still remain undeclared with both candidates hung in balance, the Decision Desk HQ became the first outlet to call for the victory of Democratic Challenger Joe Biden to become the 46th US President. It projected Biden to get 49.64% votes as opposed to US President Donald Trump's 49.21% with a margin of 28,836 votes. As per the Associated Press projection, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is leading the race to the White House and is closer to the 270 mark with 264 electoral votes and US President Donald Trump is currently trailing at 214.

PA Presidential Election Results - Called for Biden (D)



Biden (D): 49.64% (3,336,913 votes)

Trump (R): 49.21% (3,308,077 votes)



Biden Margin: 28,836 (+1,703)

% Difference: 0.43%



Estimated: > 95% votes in



More results here: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 7, 2020

'We're going to win' says Biden

As the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

Joe Biden said, "We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear," Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware, tonight. "We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday. Twenty four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead, and we are going to win that state.”

“Twenty-four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania, and we are going to win Pennsylvania. And now we are ahead, but we are winning in Arizona, we're winning in Nevada, and in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We're on track for over 300 electoral votes, electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us,” he added.

