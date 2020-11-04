US Election 2020: This Indiana County Has Been Backing Winners Since 1888; Read Details

Amid ongoing US polls, Vigo County, located in the swing state of Indiana, is capturing all eyeballs for its impeccable streak of backing the winner. Located on the western border of Indiana, the county has the history of voting for the winner of the Presidential polls since the year 1888.

This year though, Indiana being the home state of Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence and newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barret, experts are predicting the Vigo might be inclined to vote red. On the contrary, a poll released by the Emerson College showed that both Democratic and Republican candidates tied at 48 per cent each.

Impeccable prediction

The county had backed Democrats by voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Obama eventually won both the terms. However, they sifted to republicans backing Donald Trump in 2016, which he also won 14 points. The county has a clear record of opting for the past 60 years. However, its prediction was proven wrong on two occasions.

In 1908, the county backed Democratic nominee William Jennings Bryan however, the position went to his opponent William Howard Taft. While in 1952, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower won a landslide victory, despite the county endorsing Democrat Adlai Stevenson.

Polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready to choose the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3 (local time) in just a few hours. According to PTI, the US appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent, which is higher than the country has witnessed in more than a century.

More so, voting across the nation was largely smooth as voters lined up early in the morning across polling stations to cast their ballots in one of the most consequential and polarised elections in US history that took place in the shadow of a devastating coronavirus pandemic.

