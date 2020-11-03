Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Share First-ever Family Pic With Their Baby On Halloween; See Here

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid took the internet by storm as the two gave a sneak peek into their Halloween celebrations with their adorable little baby girl. The supermodel shared the family photographer on her Instagram story with an animated sticker that said 'My first Halloween'. Gigi also used various pumpkin stickers to add to the Halloween mood.

Gigi and Zayn celebrate Halloween

In the image, Zayn can be seen holding their daughter with a warm smile while she is dressed up in a Halloween costume. The couple welcomed their first child together on September 24 and announced the news with heartfelt posts. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared an adorable picture of their baby girl holding the One Direction singer's thumb with her tiny hands. Tons of celebrities wished Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik congratulating them on the birth of their daughter.

Gigi Hadid wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love". Zayn Malik too took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his daughter and wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

(Image Credits: Instagram/GigiHadid)

