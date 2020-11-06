US Election 2020: 'Tired' Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes On 'slow Counting' In Nevada

While the world is eying the outcome of US Election 2020 since last two days, some battleground states including Nevada are still counting the votes. Exhausted with waiting, internet users have started flooding the social media with the “kind of voting” happening in the state that has the potential to overturn the results as both candidates still hang in balance. As per the Associated Press projection, Democratic challenger Joe Biden closer to victory with 264 electoral votes while incumbent Donald Trump is at 214. However, without the final results, internet users converted their desperation into some hilarious memes. Here are some of them:

Amid the US Election 2020, as the battleground states are still counting votes and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is projected leading with 264 electoral votes, #TrumpMeltdown has begun trending on Twitter with netizens mocking incumbent Donald Trump for his so-called defeat. While Trump appears to become the first US President in last 30 years to fail his reelection bid, the internet users posted his tweets from the past to climate activist Greta Thunberg’s dig on Trump with the viral hashtag.

Many even shared some clips of Trump that according to them depicted the “current” situation of the Republican leader. As per the Associated Press projection, Trump is currently trailing with 214 electoral votes. This is also the second hashtag related to Trump that has caught trend on Twitter after the election night. First was, #TrumpIsALaughingStock.

Donald Trump has appeared to fire an unsupported attack on the integrity of the polling process in the United States and calling it 'major fraud' with Senior Republicans including Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan even warning against undermining the democratic process. Even several US broadcasters halted the first appearance of Donald Trump since the Election night and concluded that the US President was spreading misinformation. In the 17-minute-long news conference, Trump went on to make baseless claims and insisted that rival Democrats were using “illegal votes” to “steal the election” from Republicans.

