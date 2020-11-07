US Election 2020: Trump Scores Great Win In Counties With The Most COVID-19 Cases

While the battleground states are still tallying ballots, the Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump won the support of voters in more than 90 per cent of the 376 US counties with the highest number of new coronavirus cases per capita. The media outlet highlighted that the most those counties were rural areas in midwestern states like Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin. The aforementioned regions have generally been hesitant about or opposed to social distancing and face mask measures used to quell the spread of the virus.

The AP polling additionally also showed that voters who split on Republican Trump vs. Democrat Joe Biden differed on whether the pandemic is under control. Nearly 36 per cent of MAGA-supporters described the pandemic as completely or mostly under control and another 47 per cent said it was somewhat under control. 82 per cent of Biden voters, on the other hand, said that the pandemic is not at all under control.

READ: US Election 2020: Three Days Since Polls Closed, Why Is The Result Still Undeclared?

While speaking to the media outlet, Michael lane, 25-year-old Republican from Phoenix, said, “I feel like the most important issue facing the country as a whole is liberty at large. Infringing on people’s freedom, government overrule, government overreach, chaos in a lot of issues currently going on and just giving people back their rights”.

Nearly half of Trump voters called the economy and jobs the top issue facing the nation and by contrast. A majority of Biden voters said that the pandemic was the most important issue. As the US has constantly beaten records for new single-day cases over the past week, public health experts have opposed Trump’s response to the pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, 74 state and local public health officials in 31 states have resigned, retired or been fired, according to AP.

READ: US Election 2020: Poll Worker Dies Of COVID-19 After Flouted Isolation Rules

Biden claims 'we're going to win'

Meanwhile, as the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

(Inputs & Image: AP)

READ: US Election-themed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Video Leaves Hollywood Stars In Splits

READ: EXPLAINER: Slow U.S. Election Count Mostly For Good Reasons