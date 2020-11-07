US Election 2020: Trump's Lawyer Says, 'we're Going To Play Until The Whistle Blows'

Prior to the US election result 2020, President Trump’s campaign and Republican National Committee identified lawyers that would be in every state to represent them if need be. The Republican leader has indicated that the election result would end up on the doors of the Supreme Court as he plans to file a large number of litigations against alleged electoral malpractices. Trump has already filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Amid the tensions, President’s campaign has now organised a loose coalition that resembled more a show of support than an actual legal operation in motion called “Lawyers for Trump”. According to CNN, lawyers in those states are looking for enough evidence to build cases aiming to cast doubt on the validity of the election outcome.

While speaking to the media outlet, one of the lawyer said that they are “not going to shoot from the hip,” emphasising they are trying to put together cases that would stand up in court moving forward instead of focusing on one-off instances as seen in previous suits that judges have struck down. Another lawyer also said that there needs to be actual evidence to file a lawsuit and lawyers aren’t going to put their reputations on the line if they don’t have a case that they believe would be unethical to file.

One lawyer said, “We’re going to play until whistle blows”.

Trump slams election workers

While the battleground states are still tallying ballots, Trump has repeatedly suggested that the election are being rigged and stolen from him. He has lambasted election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes are pushing Biden nearer to victory. The US President has decried the pollsters, media and big tech companies for siding with the Democrats. He even accused them of suppression of voters.

Trump has said that he would ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the presidential race, however, the legal experts said that the nation’s top judicial body may not be the final arbiter in this election. The Republican nominee had declared victory against Biden and he had even called the election a “major fraud”.

However, soon after Trump’s comments, Ned Foley, an election law expert, said that it is doubtful that courts would entertain a bid by the US President to stop the counting of ballots that were received before or on Election Day, or that any dispute a court might handle would change the trajectory of the race in closely fought states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. Experts have said that the Supreme Court would be involved only if there were votes of questionable validity that make a difference.

