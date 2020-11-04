US Election: Republican Marco Rubio Trolled For Accidentally Teasing Blue Wave In Florida

Florida Senator Marco Rubio on November 4 ironically shared a gigantic ‘Blue Wave’ in his home state Florida while predicting huge pro-MAGA voter turnout and a big win for the Republicans. Rubio was mocked by Chrissy Teigen and Josh Gad after his GIF of a large blue wave turned out to convey exactly the opposite. The blunder backfired for the former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives as trolls ripped him for botching the Republican wave and endorsing the democratic win. Only a day earlier, Rubio was lambasted by the congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for his “That attack? They’re socialists!” Tweet.

In a newly conjured up blunder, the republican senator is now being roasted for his ‘very poor’ accidental blue wave that he oddly shared to predict the Republican surge. “In 2016 Republicans ended with a 0.6% turnout advantage in Florida,” Rubio wrote in the caption of the GiF. “Just wait until you see what it is this time,” he added, ironically, sharing a blue wave underneath the election prediction. Pointing out at his gargantuan blue tide to forecast win for the “red-heavy Florida”, a commenter said, “That, sir, is a blue wave.” “Isn’t that a blue wave?” Another modestly asked. “Marco... If you really want Joe Biden to win, just say so,” one other retorted at the GOP’s oversight.

In 2016 Republicans ended with a 0.6% turnout advantage in #Florida



Just wait until you see what it is this time pic.twitter.com/UvQ4ZgyfRT — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 3, 2020

You need to work on your meme game. That’s a blue wave. This is what u were going for pic.twitter.com/qXZLGRzB35 — Mercy Warren (@mercywarren76) November 3, 2020

A blue wave? Aren’t you a republican?🤔 — Jatalon 💔🧨 (@jatalon_) November 3, 2020

You do realize this is a blue wave lol pic.twitter.com/22djUXve6V — Audria (@audrialemnisca) November 3, 2020

Blue wave seems about right! — Shelly C (@ShellyC08) November 4, 2020

Yeah-it's called a BLUE WAVE! Can't wait for Floridians to vote you out of office soon enough! pic.twitter.com/RpVXg1OrnG — PapaRea0204 (@PapaRea0204) November 3, 2020

Rubio in an argument with AOC

Rubio, who has managed to attract reproval lately due to his outlandish Tweets, was roasted on November 3 after he tweeted, “Not every Democrat is a socialist. But every socialist is a democrat.” That led to a back and forth with the Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who attacked Rubio’s argument, saying, Republican Party was a “hypocrite” to rely on the government services when it “suits them.”AOC reminded Rubio of US President Trump’s “taxpayer-funded stay at Walter Reed Medical Center." Launching a scathing attack on Rubio’s misplaced views, AOC wrote, "Curious what you call GOP giving away billions in public funds to Wall St & fossil fuel companies?Or what you call YOUR ability to go to Walter Reed hospital & receive socialized healthcare for free? Funny how it’s only ‘socialism’ when others get what y’all give yourselves.”

Curious what you call GOP giving away billions in public funds to Wall St & fossil fuel companies?



Or what you call YOUR ability to go to Walter Reed hospital & receive socialized healthcare for free?



Funny how it’s only “socialism” when others get what y’all give yourselves. https://t.co/Xgvcdnj404 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 1, 2020

