US Embassy's Republic Day Wish For India Contains A Happy Twist

US News

As India marks its 71st Republic Day, the US Embassy took to Twitter and wished in Hindi which translates to: "Happy Republic Day to all the citizens of India".

US

As India marks its 71st Republic Day on January 26, the US Embassy of India has extended greetings on the big day. Taking to Twitter, the US Embassy wished in Hindi which translates to: "Happy Republic Day to all the citizens of India!"

US Ambassador for India, Kenneth Juster also took Twitter and wished a happy Republic Day to all Indians on behalf of the citizens of America. Juster affirmed that India and the US share a deep friendship that enables stability, security and prosperity for both the countries and for the world.

71st Republic Day celebrations

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath witnesses India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. In this year's Republic Day parade, President Ram Nath Kovind is hosting Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Unlike other Republic Day parades, this year's parade ceremony marks the first time when the Prime Minister visited the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. PM Modi on behalf of the entire nation paid tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath.

The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade is commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the parade's Second-in-Command.

