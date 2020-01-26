IIT Bombay Carries Out Tiranga March With 1000 Ft Flag To Celebrate Republic Day

On the eve of the 71st Republic Day, Students, professors and other staff members of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay organised a 'Tiranga March' on the institute's campus. More than 1,500 students, professors, non-teaching staff and their family members participated in the march with a thousand-feet long tricolour, said one of the students who took part in the event. The theme of the march was 'IIT Bombay for nation-building'.

Students, residents, and faculties in big numbers hailed Bharat Mata, who shouted Vande Mataram along with other slogans. Professor Ashish Pandey from IIT Bombay expressed gratefulness over the participation of students in such large numbers, proving the love for their country.

Professor Ashutosh Kumar said IIT Bombay is an institution that is known for excellence in research, not politics. He added, "It's hampering our research. We condemn it. Today what is more important is to celebrate republic day and we are here for that." The 1000 feet Tiranga March concluded with the National Anthem.

71st Republic Day

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the majestically grand celebrations at Rajpath will witness India's strong military might, a bright display of cultural richness & diversity, social, and economic progress on display for the world to see. This year's Republic Day parade will see President Ram Nath Kovind hosting Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

Unlike other Republic Day parades, this year's parade ceremony will mark the first time when the Prime Minister will visit the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire nation will pay solemn tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath.

The parade will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

