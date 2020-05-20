US: Family Out On Drive Discovers USD 1 Million, Returns It To Police

A Virginia family who ventured out for a ride after being stuck at home due to coronavirus pandemic found nearly USD 1 million in two bags lying in the road, as per reports. David and Emily Schantz reportedly ventured out from their homes at Caroline County with their children on May 16 and drove their pickup truck over what they thought was a bag of trash, stopped and picked it up.

Couple returns USD 1 million

As per the reports, they tossed their bags in the back of their pickup truck and kept driving. But to their surprise when they returned home, they found bag full of money, Emily reportedly said. Schantz told the media that inside the bag there were plastic baggage and they were addressed to something that read, "cash vault". As per the reports, the couple immediately contacted the Caroline County Sheriff''s Office, which sent some officials to their home.

The deputies then determined that the money inside the baggage accounted to USD 1 million. Caroline Sheriff's Maj. Scott Moser reportedly said that authorities are trying to investigate where the money was headed, and also trying to figure out how it ended up in the middle of a road in Goochland County. Moser reportedly said that their actions deserve nothing less and added that they saved a lot of money and set a wonderful example for everyone else.

Image Credits: Pixabay