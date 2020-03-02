Coronavirus Outbreak: New York Governor Cuomo Confirms First Case

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, on March 2, confirmed the first case of coronavirus in New York. According to reports, the patient is a woman in her 30s and recently returned from Iran. The news of the first case of COVID-19 comes just as the global death toll of the coronavirus crosses 3,000.

'No reason for undue anxiety'

The governor took to Twitter on March 1 and revealed general details about the patient and her symptoms. According to the governor's tweet, the patient has shown respiratory symptoms and is currently isolated in her own home. The governor further added that the patient was not in a serious condition and that she has been stable and controlled since coming to New York.

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated



There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available.

The governor claimed that the virus was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany and also stressed that there is no reason for 'undue anxiety' among residents. The governor in his tweet also mentioned that this first confirmed case was expected in New York and comes as no surprise.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also shared the governor's sentiments and claimed in a tweet that New York health workers were fully prepared to respond to the threat of the virus.

From the beginning, we have said it was a matter of when, not if, there would be a positive case of coronavirus in New York. Now our first case has been confirmed. The patient contracted the virus during recent travel and is isolated in her home under close monitoring. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 2, 2020

