The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Outbreak: New York Governor Cuomo Confirms First Case

US News

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has recently confirmed the first case of coronavirus in New York. The patient is a woman in her 30s.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
US: First case of coronavirus in New York announced by Governor Cuomo

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, on March 2, confirmed the first case of coronavirus in New York. According to reports, the patient is a woman in her 30s and recently returned from Iran. The news of the first case of COVID-19 comes just as the global death toll of the coronavirus crosses 3,000.

'No reason for undue anxiety'

The governor took to Twitter on March 1 and revealed general details about the patient and her symptoms. According to the governor's tweet, the patient has shown respiratory symptoms and is currently isolated in her own home. The governor further added that the patient was not in a serious condition and that she has been stable and controlled since coming to New York.

The governor claimed that the virus was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany and also stressed that there is no reason for 'undue anxiety' among residents. The governor in his tweet also mentioned that this first confirmed case was expected in New York and comes as no surprise.

Read: Cuomo Says Trump Is Punishing New York For Being Too Blue

Read: New York Lottery Numbers For Feb 26, 2020: New York Lottery Results Announced For Today

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also shared the governor's sentiments and claimed in a tweet that New York health workers were fully prepared to respond to the threat of the virus.

Read: 'Magnificent': Footage Of 1911 New York City Created Using Artificial Intelligence

Read: Leap Day Events In New York That Will Make Your February 29 Memorable

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
MOHAMMAD KAIF HAILS RAVINDRA JADEJA
IVANKA TRUMP'S REPLY TO NETIZENS
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE