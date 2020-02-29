Leap Day Events In New York That Will Make Your February 29 Memorable

Leap day that is February 29 falls once in every four years. People are usually more excited to celebrate the leap year as the day does not grace your calendar every year. It is very rare for February 29 to occur on a Saturday. In the year 2020, February 29 falls on a Saturday. This rare occurrence needs to be celebrated. Many malls and stores offer special Leap day sales on this day. Apart from that, New York City has many leap day events that people in New York cannot afford to miss.

Here are some unmissable leap day events in New York

Take a leap with Bundle

Q.E.D Astoria will be celebrating a special leap day event along that will be hosted by Bundle. At this event, the guest can think of all the memorable moments from their last four years. The guests can also make vision boards they can also go for dream car readings or even enjoy playing custom board games. The event will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The event will take place at 27-16 23rd Avenue, Queens.

Free Drinks for Leap year

Lot 15 is offering a special treat to those who are 21 and over only to those who were born on February 29. If you are a leap year baby then you can be a part of this leap year event. You will only have to carry valid identification proof that states you were born on February 29. You can get a free Planters Punch or even a tall rum-based drink which can be customized with 8 different fruit garnishes. Head to Lot 15 at 45 West 35th Street, Manhattan.

Leap Day pop-up party at Dumbo

Oddfellow Dumbo has collaborated with Fish Cheeks for this leap day event. The leap day pop-up party is held on February 29 and will take place from 6 pm to 9 pm. The ticket holders will be offered a three-course meal, sake pairings and also a delicious sundae to end the day. The tickets are limited and can be purchased online here. Head to Oddfellow Dumbo at 60 Water Street, Brooklyn.

