New York Lottery Numbers For Feb 26, 2020: New York Lottery Results Announced For Today

New York Lottery came into existence in 1967. New York Lottery was the third modern U.S Lottery after Puerto Rico in the year in 1934, and New Hampshire in 1964. The New York Lottery provides revenue for public education as a part of the New York State Gaming Commission. The player of this lottery needs to be above the age of 18. The two lotteries whose result will be out on Wednesday are the Powerball Lottery and the New York Lotto.

The New York Lotto draw will take place at 11.21 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On the other hand, the Powerball lottery draw takes place at 10.50 pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

The last draw of the Powerball lottery, as well as the New York Lotto, was held on Saturday that is on February 22.

Check out the results for the previous draw

Result for New York's Powerball lottery, the winning numbers are 25, 37, 39, 61, 62 and the Powerball number is number 11. The previous winning numbers for the New York Lotto are 02, 08, 09, 48, 57, 59 and the bonus number is number 33. The jackpot for New York's Powerball lottery is whooping $70 million. On the other hand, the jackpot for New York Lotto is $6 million.

Steps to participate in the New York Lottery

The contestants will have to find a retailer to purchase the official New York Lottery.

The contestants will have to pick the numbers of their choice. They can either go for a quick pick or pick numbers on their own.

Later the players will have to full out their play slip and hand it over to their retailer. In this step, the contestants are supposed to choose six numbers from 1 to 59.

The last step is to get their ticket from the retailer.

