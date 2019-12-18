US Hospital Dresses Every Newborn In Baby Yoda Christmas Hats

A nurse recently knit Baby Yoda Christmas hats for every newborn at a Pittsburgh hospital continuing the tradition to dress babies in unique outfits every year. Newborns at the UPMC Magee Women’s hospital had earlier been dressed in outfits of Pickles and Mr Roger’s cardigans.

The Christmas Santa hats with pointing green ears were crocheted by a registered nurse, Caitlin Pechin who works in the baby ward. The newly born kids also wore T-shirts which said “Cute, I am” in the typical baby Yoda style.

It's a holiday tradition at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, dressing up the babies in the nursery in festive attire. This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute! pic.twitter.com/1uNwBcy0lH — UPMC (@UPMCnews) December 16, 2019

Pechin has knitted outfits like ugly Christmas sweaters, and red sweaters and sneakers inspired by Mister Rogers’ classic look in the past. Talking about this year’s costume she said that it is a tribute to “The Mandalorian” character on Disney+ adding that she enjoys keeping the hospital tradition alive. She also revealed that it took about an hour and a half to make each of the hats.

Exciting and joyous occasion

Patty Gendey, the chief nursing officer and vice president of the Hospital said that the newborns are going to be the force of the future. She further said that nobody likes to see anything more beautiful in a cute little outfit, so we routinely dress them up based on time of the year or occasion we may be celebrating. Genday says it’s such an exciting and joyous occasion, and the hospital loves to gift a moment like the costumes to remember the special day. The hospital plans to continue dressing up newborns for years to come.

The Child or Baby Yoda has evidently taken over the internet with thousands of memes pouring on social media surrounding the character. WIth merchandises to toys, Baby Yoda has become one of the hottest properties to debut during the holiday season. Now, the love for Baby Yoda has gone to another level with more than 35,000 people signing up a petition for a Baby Yoda Apple emoji. The petition which was was started by Trav B Ryan, a resident of the USA says that people want Baby Yoda to become a part of their everyday life.

