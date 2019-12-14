Baby Yoda Now Added To 'The Sims 4', Players Share Excitement

Baby Yoda which was introduced in a new show streaming on Disney+, The Mandalorian, now has been reportedly added to The Sims 4, which is a simulation video game developed by the Redwood Shores studio and published by Electronic Arts. One can find the little green alien by searching in build or buy mode under sculptures or one can also search for him as 'Baby Yoda'. He is officially called 'The Child Statue' and his caption reads, “This statue is a lovable replica inspired by the Disney+ live-action series, The Mandalorian. Once the news was officially out fans were delighted with the new addition and have taken over the internet to show off their Baby Yoda statues.

The only thing The Sims 4 has that can compete with The Sims 3 is Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/QJ1pztjes5 — Michael Over-The-Edge 🍒🌥️♥️ (@IExistOrDoI) December 12, 2019

they put baby yoda in the sims 4 pic.twitter.com/gVRl8epmuH — 𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 (@sithmando) December 12, 2019

Players: But what about children?



Sims: We love The Child too. pic.twitter.com/OTrZ24Su4n — Dave Miotke (@SimGuruNinja) December 12, 2019

Baby Yoda toy up for sale

Fans of Baby Yoda can also rejoice as the character now has its own toy that one can buy for Rs 21,000, but there is a catch. The toy that is being called 'tiny master' by the e-commerce site makes the toy out of faux fur, polymer clay and pastels. The Tiny Master will be 5 inches and has eyes made of glass. The toy-maker that is registered on Etsy is called GakmanCreatures and is making the character from the Disney+ series. They will be selling the toy at a whopping $300 and on top of that, there is also a $35 shipping fee that will be added on top of the toys price tag. According to the high demand, there is already a 14-17 month waiting period for the toy from the date of placing the order. It may even take longer than that admitted the toy-maker. Unfortunately, the toy even if you decide to order it won't arrive by this Christmas or even Christmas 2020.

