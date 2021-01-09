Donald Trump Banned By Twitter: Chrissy Teigen, Padma Lakshmi, Others React

Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account on Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. According to Twitter, after a 'close review' of Trump's tweets, the decision to permanently ban his account was taken. Soon after this news broke, many celebrities took to social media to express their relief over his Twitter ban.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump & Team POTUS 'party' Moments Before Capitol Riots; Video Surfaces Online

Donald Trump's Twitter account banned; celebs react

Celebrities did not hold back from candidly expressing their happiness over Trump's ban from the microblogging site. Television personality and model Chrissy Teigen - who once got into an infamous spat with Trump on Twitter - posted a snap of his suspended account and left a rather lengthy 'laughter' on the same. Chrissy has always been quite vocal about her views on Trump. Take a look at her tweet below.

ALSO READ | Democrats Set To Introduce Impeachment Article Against Donald Trump: Report

Now You See Me fame Mark Ruffalo thanked 'Twitter and the team' for banning his account while Downhill actress Julia Louis Dreyfus asked the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey what took them so long to take this action. Hillary Clinton refrained from saying anything but retweeted her 2016 tweet in which she had asked Trump to delete his account. Take a look at some of the celebrities' tweets below.

ALSO READ | US Capitol Siege LIVE: Donald Trump Concedes, Makes Way For Biden As Congress Confirms Win

What happened to Donald Trump's Twitter

Twitter has long given Trump and other world leaders broad exemptions from its rules against personal attacks, hate speech and other behaviours. But in a detailed explanation posted on its blog on Friday, the company said recent Trump tweets amounted to the glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following the Wednesday violence.

On Thursday, Facebook suspended Trump’s account through Jan. 20 and possibly indefinitely. Twitter merely suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol. He has fired numerous officials on Twitter and his posts, like his speeches at rallies, are a torrent of misinformation. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Twitter declined to make CEO Jack Dorsey available and had no further comment.

- with inputs from AP

ALSO READ | Klay Thompson Reacts On US Capitol Scene, Mocks Donald Trump In IG Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.