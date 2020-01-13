Nancy Pelosi Accuses Senator McConnell Of 'showing True Colours'

US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of 'showing true colours' for dismissing the resolution. Pelosi reportedly hoped to convince Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for allowing new evidence and witnesses in the trial. However, McConnell has not agreed to Pelosi's terms. The US Speaker said to an international broadcaster that 'Now the ball is in their court, to either do that or pay a price for not doing it'.

On the other hand, McConnell has claimed that Republicans have enough votes in order to block the demands of witnesses and evidence by Democrats. Furthermore, Pelosi also indicated towards the emergence of new emails which back the charges against Trump. She added that former national security adviser John Bolton is willing to participate in the trial if subpoenaed.

By joining a resolution to dismiss, Sen. McConnell showed his true colors. Americans have now seen what is at stake in a fair trial with witnesses & evidence, and new evidence has emerged. Every Senator will have to vote: is their loyalty is to the President or the Constitution? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 10, 2020

Pelosi also said that there is 'enough testimony' to remove US President Donald Trump from the office once the articles of impeachment are sent to Republican-led Senate for trial. While Trump awaits his trial in Senate after Congress impeached him on charges of 'obstruction to Congress' and 'abuse of power', Pelosi told an international broadcaster that the democrats 'wanted the public to see the need for witnesses'.

'Should not be allowed' says Trump

Meanwhile, Trump had said that the impeachment inquiry against him 'should not even be allowed'. The US President who has repeatedly called it a 'hoax' and a 'partisan vote' has stiffened his stance of 'doing nothing wrong. Trump even reiterated that it 'has never happened before' and is also 'unfair' to millions of voters who chose their Republican President. Moreover, the US President also said that he agrees the credence given by the Senate to 'trial based on no evidence' will further give credibility to the Democrats.

Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

