US, Japan Security Officials Reaffirm Alliance To Maintain Peace In Indo-Pacific Region

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Japanese National Security Secretariat Chief Shigeru Kitamura on Friday, September 25. As per reports, during the meeting both the leaders reaffirmed the US-Japan alliance and their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The meeting between two senior officials comes amid China's recent assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

Reaffirming the US and Japan’s alliance

As per reports, Mike Pompeo congratulated Kitamura on his reappointment following Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's election on September 16. According to a statement, “Pompeo and Kitamura reaffirmed that the US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in a free and open Indian-Pacific”.

The Indo-pacific or Indian-Pacific region comprises of the Indian Ocean as well as parts of the western and central Pacific Ocean. The disputed region of the South China Sea also comes under the gambit of the Indo-Pacific. China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have all laid claims to several overlapping areas in the South China Sea. Beijing has long tried to exert its influence and assertiveness in the region.

According to reports, several other countries in the region have also expressed concerns about China’s actions and have begun deepening ties with regional allies as well as with the US. Japan is also involved in a territorial dispute with China over Senkaku islands.

