US: Joe Biden Shares Blue Print For Eradicating AIDS, Approves $670 Million Budget

On December 1 i.e on AIDS day, US President Joe Biden pledged to end the epidemic by 2030 and sanctioned over $600 million in the fight against the infectious disease, ANI reported citing local media reports. According to CNN, Biden revealed a new national HIV/AIDS plan to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. While announcing the blueprint of the plan, Biden said he will involve such innovative ideas that could work on the ground level. He emphasised community-driven solutions in order to eradicate the virus. Also, he said that the administration will make sure to offer the treatment of the infectious disease regardless of race, age and sexual orientation.

"It's a plan to make sure that the latest advances in HIV prevention, diagnosis, and treatment are available to everyone regardless of race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or other factors. It shouldn't matter where you live in the country or how much you make," Biden said.

Biden approves $670 million in the budget

"It takes on racial and gender disparities in our health system that for much too long affected HIV outcomes in our country, to ensure that our national responses are truly equitable," he added. Notably, AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is the final stage of infection with HIV. It happens when the body's immune system is severely degraded because of the virus. Not everyone with HIV develops AIDS. According to the American broadcast, the US President in his speech also highlighted approving $670 million in the budget for ending the HIV epidemic. Further, stressing the approach against AIDS, he mentioned the work involves include checking new HIV infections, developing health outcomes for people with HIV, reducing health inequity and establishing a more coordinated effort to address the epidemic.

United States has more than 1.1 million people infected with HIV

Citing the data of the World Health Organisation, Biden said the United States has more than 1.1 million people infected with HIV. Notably, he was quoting the figures published by the global health agency at the end of 2019. It is worth mentioning World AIDS Day comes 40 years after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially reported the first cases. Apart from stressing about HIV, Biden also stressed the new variant of the coronavirus which was detected in South Africa last week. He appealed to the US citizens to not let their guards down until the world triumphed over the highly infectious virus.

(With inputs from ANI)

