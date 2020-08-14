US Senators Call For Sanctions On Turkey Over 'illegal' Drilling In East Mediterranean

US Senators have urged State Secretary Mike Pompeo to impose sanctions on key sectors of the Turkish economy for its “illegal” drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean. Bob Menendez, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen wrote to Pompeo ahead of his meeting with the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, calling for new sanctions on Turkey.

Citing Ankara’s recent deployment of naval vessels to accompany a drilling ship into Greece’s exclusive economic zone, the lawmakers also called on the Trump administration to urge Turkey to remove its ships from international waters. Pompeo had earlier asserted that the US will not allow unlawful drilling and warned Turkey of “diplomatic initiatives”.

“In accordance with your prior statements, we ask you to call on Turkey to remove its ships from Greece’s EEZ and to resolve this matter in accordance with international law,” the letter read.

'Increasing provocations'

The duo urged Pompeo to immediately start working with the European Union on a coordinated response to Turkey’s “increasing provocations and illegal actions” in the Eastern Mediterranean. The 27-member bloc has already imposed an entry ban and asset freeze on two Turkish energy executives, with France deploying ships to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Menendez and Hollan also accused Turkey of shirking its international obligations and moving away from the NATO Alliance. They said that the administration’s failure to impose sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of the S-400, an anti-aircraft weapon system developed by Russia, has emboldened Erdogan’s aggression across the Eastern Mediterranean and throughout the Middle East.

“The failure of the United States to act decisively at this critical time will only invite further Turkish escalation. Therefore, we urge you take all appropriate measures to ensure Turkey removes its naval vessels from Greece’s EEZ and adheres to its international obligations,” they added.

