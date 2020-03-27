UFC Champion Henry Cejudo Makes It To The Guinness Book Of Records Amid COVID-19 Crisis

‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo is regarded as the "king of cringe" in the UFC universe but that doesn't change fact that he is the only individual on the planet to win an Olympic gold medal and two different titles in UFC. The unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has forced UFC to cancel their three upcoming events.

Henry Cejudo, therefore, is going to remain inactive in combat sports for the next couple of weeks. However, that hasn't stopped him from accomplishing greatness amidst such a medical crisis. Henry Cejudo has added one more feather to his cap by cementing his name in the Guinness Book of Records.

UFC: Henry Cejudo record makes it to Guinness Book of Records

ESPN MMA recently posted a video from their official Instagram handle in which ‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo is spotted showcasing the Guinness Book of Records to the fans. As Henry Cejudo went on to turn the pages, he found himself in the book. Henry Cejudo is mentioned in the book as the first Olympic gold medallist and UFC champion of the world. UFC fans have been buzzing with excitement since ESPN MMA revealed the video through their Instagram handle.

UFC: Coronavirus update

The unfortunate outbreak of coronavirus has forced UFC to cancel and postpone their upcoming events. However, UFC 249 headlined by Khabib vs Ferguson is still scheduled to take place on April 18. UFC president Dana White recently claimed that they have finalised a location for UFC 249 and Khabib vs Ferguson is going to take place with just ten people in attendance behind closed doors.

