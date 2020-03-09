MP Dentist Extracts 'longest Human Tooth Ever'; Could Set New Guinness World Record

A dentist in Kargone district of Madhya Pradesh has recently extracted what he believes to be the longest human tooth ever seen, from the mouth of a teenager. The 20-year-old engineering student Pawan Bhavsar had visited the dentist after suffering from gum swelling, blisters, and a terrible toothache, as per the reports.

According to the reports, Dr. Saurabh Srivastava was left astonished when he extracted the 39mm tooth from the upper jaw of the boy. The tooth is believed to have surpassed the current Guinness World Record-holder for the world’s largest tooth. It was removed in a clinic on February 29 in a complex dental procedure which was thankfully successful. Pawan’s tooth was longer than the one German dentist Dr. Max Lucas pulled out, which measured 37.2mm (1.46 inch), from the mouth of a patient suffering from dental pain in the year 2018.

No other way to ease the pain

Pawan complained about the pain in his jaws for days before he was brought at the hospital. The doctor had to run a critical diagnosis to detect his oral condition, confirmed reports. Two teeth were pulled out of Pawan’s mouth in to ease the pain; the larger one, however, caused most of the jaw ache as per the dentist. The teeth were plucked out as there was no other way the pain could have been treated.

The patient whose tooth broke the Guinness record earlier had complained about the similar symptoms of toothache as Pawan’s. the tooth belonged to a man named Mijo Vodopija who lived in Croatia, according to the media reports. His procedure involved jaw scanning and several x-rays as the patient had excessive swelling in the mouth, the dentist told the media. He said that when the tooth was pulled out, he was shocked to see the size. The dentist called the situation ‘unbelievable”. It took Dr. Lucas nearly a year to get the tooth recognized as the world’s longest. Pawan’s tooth could now break that record.

