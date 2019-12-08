'More Lives Could Have Been Saved,' Says BJP Leader R.P Singh On Delhi Fire Tragedy

On Sunday, BJP leader RP Singh expressed his grief over the Anaj Mandi fire incident in Delhi and said that lives could have been saved if there were small fire tenders. Nearly forty-three people died when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi at around 5 am. Most of the people who died included laborers who were sleeping inside the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road. After the incident was reported by locals, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Rescue operations were carried out by the fire personal but given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent to the spot.

Read: Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: 43 dead, over 60 rescued; CM Kejriwal orders probe & compensation

"According to the information that I have received so far, 43 people have lost their lives and around 56 are injured which is very painful. The place where the fire incident took place had narrow lanes and if there were small fire tenders, they could have reached the spot much earlier saving many lives," Singh told ANI.

Read: As Delhi fire kills over 40, CM Kejriwal orders magisterial probe; Rs 10 lakh compensation

He talked about the structure in old Delhi saying that there are many places in old Delhi with narrow lanes that are densely populated. The Delhi government should try and come up with a plan to decongest these places since they pose safety hazards. Steps should also be taken to induct smaller fire tenders in such places, he said. "Just a few days back an incident of fire took place in Karol Bagh and Jamia. The action should not just be limited to the investigation but also to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," he added.

Read: Manoj Tiwari: BJP will give Rs 5 lakh compensation to family of deceased in Delhi fire

BJP offers compensation

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured."

(With Agency Inputs)